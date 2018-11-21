Emerson’s $89 Sensi Smart Thermostat features HomeKit + Alexa support (20% off)

Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi Thermostat for $89 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low, and is only $5 more than the best price we’ve ever seen outright. Emerson’s smart thermostat works with your iPhone, Alexa, Siri, and more. While it doesn’t have as flashy of a design as other smart thermostats, it’s an affordable way to bring HomeKit-enabled temperature control to your home. Just under 500 shoppers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat features:

The ENERGY STAR certified Sensi thermostat helps you save on your HVAC energy costs, with features like geofencing, 7-day scheduling, remote access and energy usage reports.

With step-by-step instructions and video tutorials right in the mobile app, most people install Sensi in 30 minutes or less.

Works with the HVAC equipment found in most homes – a c-wire is required for heat-only, cool-only and heat pump systems without aux.