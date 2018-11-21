Take a spin on ChromeOS with HP’s 11-inch Convertible Chromebook for $200 ($100 off)

- Nov. 21st 2018 1:54 pm ET

$200
Target is offering the HP X360 11-inch Convertible Chromebook 4GB/32GB for $199.99 shipped. That’s $100 off similar models at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This Chromebook offers a touchscreen display that folds completely around, allowing you to choose between a tablet or PC-like experience. HP’s Chromebooks are well-rated on Amazon.

Stow your new Chromebook in the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve for $8. With nearly 11,000 customers leaving an average rating of 4.5/5 stars, this low-cost option is a great fit for most customers.

HP 11-inch Convertible Chromebook features:

  • Intel Celeron N3350 Dual-Core
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB solid state storage
  • Built-In Webcam
  • Touch Screen
  • Dimensions: .76 inches (H) x 12.04 inches (W) x 8.18 inches (D)
  • Weight: 2.76 pounds
