Get a close shave, trim, or edge with the Philips OneBlade Pro at $40 shipped (Reg. $80)

Amazon offers the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver for $39.97 shipped. Also at Walmart. Meanwhile, Kohl’s has it for slightly less after coupon code JOY with free shipping on orders over $50. Normally $80, this beats our last mention of $60 and is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. I picked one of these up recently, and it’s a great option for the traveler. You can use one razor for trimming up your beard, evening the length, and getting a close shave. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget about the Panasonic Electric Wet/Dry Shaver and Trimmer (ES-LV95-S) for $150 shipped. You’re saving $50 off the going rate there, and it’s a great option for a closer shave in the shower.

Save some extra cash and opt for the Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide Men’s Razor at $10 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is the razor I used before upgrading to the OneBlade Pro and it’s a great option that still provides a close shave.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Features:

  • Rechargeable OneBlade can do it all – trim, edge, and shave any length of hair.
  • The shave is not too close so your skin stays comfortable.
  • More advanced than the original OneBlade, Pro features a powerful Li-Ion battery and 14 length settings.
  • Can be used wet or dry.
  • Replaceable blade lasts up to 4 months. (Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.)
