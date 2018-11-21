Get a close shave, trim, or edge with the Philips OneBlade Pro at $40 shipped (Reg. $80)

Amazon offers the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver for $39.97 shipped. Also at Walmart. Meanwhile, Kohl’s has it for slightly less after coupon code JOY with free shipping on orders over $50. Normally $80, this beats our last mention of $60 and is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. I picked one of these up recently, and it’s a great option for the traveler. You can use one razor for trimming up your beard, evening the length, and getting a close shave. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Don’t forget about the Panasonic Electric Wet/Dry Shaver and Trimmer (ES-LV95-S) for $150 shipped. You’re saving $50 off the going rate there, and it’s a great option for a closer shave in the shower.

Save some extra cash and opt for the Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide Men’s Razor at $10 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is the razor I used before upgrading to the OneBlade Pro and it’s a great option that still provides a close shave.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Features: