Panasonic Electric Wet/Dry Shaver w/ charge base now matching Amazon low at $150 (Reg. $200+)

- Nov. 19th 2018 3:28 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Panasonic Electric Wet/Dry Shaver and Trimmer (ES-LV95-S) for $149.99 shipped. Currently matched at Best Buy. Originally up to $250, this model regularly sells at Amazon for around $200, where this is matching the all-time low. And we’ve only seen it down this low once before.  This model features a flexible pivoting head, built-in pop-up trimmer, LCD battery indicator, and an automatic cleaning/charging station. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,300 Amazon customers. Head below for more details.

We also spotted the Panasonic ES-LA93-K Arc4 Electric Razor down at $111 shipped (clip the $20 on-page coupon) which is within a couple bucks of the Amazon low. This one also carries solid ratings at 4+ stars from over 3,500. And you’ll find even more options in the early Best Buy Black Friday sale that kicked-off this morning. Just remember, the Philips Norelco OneBlade Electric Shaver will certainly get the job done at just $30 shipped as well.

Panasonic Electric Wet/Dry Shaver and Trimmer:

  • Sharp Men’s Shaver Blades: Panasonic ARC5 men’s electric shaver with five ultra-sharp precision-honed 30° Nanotech blades and ultra-thin ARC foil follow facial contours for a quick; close and comfortable shave
  • Wet/Dry Electric Shaver and Trimmer 2 in 1: Built-in pop-up trimmer details mustaches; beards and sideburns; Wet/dry waterproof shaver allows for convenient shaving in or out of the shower
  • Multi-Flex Pivoting Head: Panasonic flexible pivoting electric shaver head glides effortlessly to trace the individual contours of face; chin; neck and jaw; Built-in shaving sensor monitors differences in beard density 
