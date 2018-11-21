Ring Black Friday Deals: Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot $139, 2 Spotlight Cams $150, more

- Nov. 21st 2018 11:36 pm ET

If you’ve been wanting to overhaul your home with some smart security cameras, there’s never a better time than Black Friday. Amazon has a number of Ring products on sale, most notably being the Video Doorbell 2 plus an Echo Dot for $139 shipped. Normally, the Video Doorbell 2 goes for $200 by itself and the Echo Dot is another $50. We just saw a Video Doorbell 2 for $135 earlier today as a one-day-only sale at B&H. Though shipping is delayed a few days, this bundle is well worth the wait. Rated 4/5 stars. Keep reading for more deals on Ring products.

Nomad Base Station

Other Ring products on sale:

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

  • This bundle contains the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Echo Dot (3rd Generation).
  • Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk
  • Get next-level security and convenience with the all-new Video Doorbell 2. Armed with motion-activated alerts, 1080HD video and two-way talk, Ring lets you watch over your home and answer the door from anywhere. Day or night, rain or shine – you’re always home.
  • Monitor your property in HD video, and check-in on your home at anytime with Live View on-demand video and audio.
  • Echo Dot is a hands-free, voice-controlled device with a small built-in speaker. Dot connects to the Alexa Voice Service to play music, make calls, send and receive messages, provide information, news, sports scores, weather, and more—instantly.

Black Friday 2018 Home Depot Ring

