Zmodo Greet Wi-Fi 1080p Video Doorbell at Amazon low: $70 (Reg. $100) + more from $35

- Nov. 21st 2018 7:00 am ET

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, AFD Tech (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 30% off Zmodo home security products including cameras and Wi-Fi doorbells. Everything in the sale ships free and carries a 4+ star rating. You can grab the Zmodo Greet Select Wi-Fi 1080p Video Doorbell for $69.99 shipped. That’s $30 below the regular $100 price tag, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This model features a 1080p HD camera, free 30-day cloud service and it works with Alexa. You can see the rest of the home security deals in the sale starting from $35 right here and head below for more.

You can also save $50 on the Ring Alarm Five-Piece kit bundled with the Video Doorbell 2 at $349 right now.

Zmodo Greet Select Wi-Fi 1080p Video Doorbell:

  • 1080p: With 1080p color sensor and wide angle lens, this doorbell delivers a crystal clear and wide angle live stream of your entire front door.
  • Answer the Door: Simultaneous 2-way audio allows you to talk with your visitors directly via your smartphone and tablet anytime and anywhere. You also have the option to deliver a prerecorded voice message instead if you are unavailable for the ring call.
  • Instant Alert: Receive an instant motion alert with a 10s video clip instead of merely images when the doorbell detects motion, meaning that you can learn about the whole process of any movement in front of your door.
