Upgrade your home theater w/ these Black Friday HDTV deals: Samsung 65″ 4K $648, more from $70

- Nov. 21st 2018 11:59 pm ET

Black Friday
0

Black Friday is one of the best times throughout the year to bring home a massive new TV. This year we’re seeing a variety of different models headlined by Samsung’s 65-inch 4K Smart UDHTV for $647.99 shipped at Walmart. Also available at Best Buy for $2 more. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and is the lowest we’ve seen on the 2018 model. Features include dual HDMI inputs, built-in smart features, Dolby Digital Plus audio and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 120 customers. Head below for even more ways to upgrade your home theater.

Other notable HDTV discounts:

Samsung’s 65-inch 4K Smart UDHTV features:

Enjoy hours of entertainment on this 65-inch Samsung TV. Its 4K resolution provides a detailed, crisp picture, and the two HDMI connections let you hook up gaming consoles and other A/V components. This Samsung TV uses Dolby Digital Plus audio for optimal sound while streaming content or watching your favorite movies.

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

Black Friday 2018 Home Theater

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go