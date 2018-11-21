Upgrade your home theater w/ these Black Friday HDTV deals: Samsung 65″ 4K $648, more from $70

Black Friday is one of the best times throughout the year to bring home a massive new TV. This year we’re seeing a variety of different models headlined by Samsung’s 65-inch 4K Smart UDHTV for $647.99 shipped at Walmart. Also available at Best Buy for $2 more. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and is the lowest we’ve seen on the 2018 model. Features include dual HDMI inputs, built-in smart features, Dolby Digital Plus audio and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 120 customers. Head below for even more ways to upgrade your home theater.
Other notable HDTV discounts:
- Komodo 32-inch 720p: $70 (Reg. $130) | Walmart
- Sceptre 32-inch 720p: $90 (Reg. $150) | Walmart
- Sceptre 50-inch 1080p $200 (Reg. $300) | Walmart
- Samsung 43-inch 4K Smart: $278 (Reg. $400) | Walmart
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K HDR: $300 (Reg. $350) | Amazon
- Sharp 65-inch 4K Roku: $400 (Reg. $600) | Best Buy
- Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart: $1,198 (Reg. $1,500) | Walmart
Samsung’s 65-inch 4K Smart UDHTV features:
Enjoy hours of entertainment on this 65-inch Samsung TV. Its 4K resolution provides a detailed, crisp picture, and the two HDMI connections let you hook up gaming consoles and other A/V components. This Samsung TV uses Dolby Digital Plus audio for optimal sound while streaming content or watching your favorite movies.