Save 20% on Samsung’s highly-rated T5 Portable USB-C SSD: 250GB $80, 500GB $98, 1TB $198

- Nov. 21st 2018 9:24 am ET

Amazon is currently taking 20% off the Samsung T5 Portable USB-C Solid State Drive. Starting at $79.99 shipped, all three storage tiers are on sale today. You’ll save $20 on the 250GB model, which will run you $80. Stepping up to the 500GB version drops the price from over $120 to $98. If you need even more portable storage, the 1TB variant has received a $52 discount to $198. All three are at new Amazon all-time lows, feature up to 540MBps transfer speeds, and carry 4.7/5 star ratings from 950 customers. 

Samsung T5 Portable USB-C SSD features:

  • Superfast Read-Write speeds of up to 540 MB/s
  • Top to bottom metal design that fits in the palm of your hand
  • Optional password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption
  • Includes USB Type C to C and USB Type C to A cables
  • 3-year warranty

The Samsung Portable SSD T5 elevates data transfer speeds to the next level and unleashes a new experience in external storage. With a compact and durable design and password protection, the T5 is truly easy to carry and stores data securely.

