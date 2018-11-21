The adorable $40 Sphero R2-D2 Droid delivers everything a Star Wars fan needs

Amazon offers the Sphero R2-D2 App-enabled Droid for $39.99 shipped. That’s good for $60 off the original price, down $20 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, our previous mention was around $55. Sphero’s R2-D2 recreation delivers everything a Star Wars fan needs, including authentic sounds, movements and controls. You can even watch the films and R2 will react in real-time to what is happening on the screen. It’s pretty cool. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Sphero R2-D2 App-enabled Droid features: