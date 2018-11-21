Sugru moldable glue fixes your broken and frayed electronics, 8-pack now $15 shipped

Amazon is currently offering various Sugru 8-packs of Moldable Glue from $14.99 shipped. Regularly $20 or more, today’s deal is right at our previous mentions and good for 25% off. Sugru is perfect for repairing old electronics, frayed cables (think Lightning cables!) and more. It hardens over time and keeps things in working order. Amazon customers love it, with over 3,100 shoppers leaving a 4+ star rating.
Surgu Moldable Glue features:
- Sugru Original Formula is the world’s first moldable glue that sets strong by turning into silicone rubber
- Advanced silicone technology that bonds permanently to almost anything, then sets strong by turning into a durable, tactile silicone rubber overnight
- Ideal for all sorts of DIY projects for indoors and out: Fix, bond, seal, improve, mount and create
- A unique combination of technical properties: waterproof, heat- and cold-resistant, durable, flexible, shock-resistant and electrically insulating (up to 24 volts)