Broadcast game commentary with Turtle Beach’s $30 Stream Mic at a new low (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers the Turtle Beach Stream USB Microphone for $29.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $10, and is a new all-time low. This mic sports a retro-inspired design and works with Xbox One, PS4, and Mac/PC, allowing you to record your gameplay commentary and more. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 150 streamers.
Turtle Beach Steam Mic features:
- The first professional quality desktop microphone designed for gamers live streaming directly from Xbox One, PlayStation4, and PC or Mac via a single USB connection
- High definition voice pick-up with Table Top and Boom-mounted modes for exceptional clarity
- Studio-grade digital processing balances EQ, gain and compression to deliver superior voice performance
- A zero-latency headphone output provides accurate monitoring over game audio and voice levels
- A quick and easy to use software download offers voice presets to personalize your stream output