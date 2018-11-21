Broadcast game commentary with Turtle Beach’s $30 Stream Mic at a new low (Reg. $50)

- Nov. 21st 2018 8:57 am ET

Amazon offers the Turtle Beach Stream USB Microphone for $29.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $10, and is a new all-time low. This mic sports a retro-inspired design and works with Xbox One, PS4, and Mac/PC, allowing you to record your gameplay commentary and more. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 150 streamers.

Turtle Beach Steam Mic features:

  • The first professional quality desktop microphone designed for gamers live streaming directly from Xbox One, PlayStation4, and PC or Mac via a single USB connection
  • High definition voice pick-up with Table Top and Boom-mounted modes for exceptional clarity
  • Studio-grade digital processing balances EQ, gain and compression to deliver superior voice performance
  • A zero-latency headphone output provides accurate monitoring over game audio and voice levels
  • A quick and easy to use software download offers voice presets to personalize your stream output
