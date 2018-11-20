Save $50 on the Ring Alarm Five-Piece kit bundled with the Video Doorbell 2 at $349

Amazon offers the Ring Alarm Five-Piece Kit bundled with a Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $349 shipped. Good for a $50 discount compared to purchasing both the system and doorbell separately, today’s deal is the lowest we’ve seen on the bundle. The 5-piece security set includes the Ring base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender. Paired with the Video Doorbell 2, this bundle offers a comprehensive security package for your home. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

If you’re in need of more coverage than the five-piece system offers, check out Ring’s Alarm 8-Piece Security System at $189 (All-time low).

Ring Alarm Five-Piece Kit bundle features: