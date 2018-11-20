Save $50 on the Ring Alarm Five-Piece kit bundled with the Video Doorbell 2 at $349

- Nov. 20th 2018 4:07 pm ET

Amazon offers the Ring Alarm Five-Piece Kit bundled with a Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $349 shipped. Good for a $50 discount compared to purchasing both the system and doorbell separately, today’s deal is the lowest we’ve seen on the bundle. The 5-piece security set includes the Ring base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender. Paired with the Video Doorbell 2, this bundle offers a comprehensive security package for your home. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

If you’re in need of more coverage than the five-piece system offers, check out Ring’s Alarm 8-Piece Security System at $189 (All-time low).

Ring Alarm Five-Piece Kit bundle features:

  • This bundle includes Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit—whole-home security at your fingertips. Get alerts on your smart phone when doors or windows open, motion is detected, or when visitors press Doorbell.
  • Manage Ring Video Doorbell 2, Ring Alarm, and other Ring products with the Ring app.
  • Easily setup Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Alarm in minutes—without professional installation.
  • Ring Video Doorbell 2 monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View—and lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC.
  • Ring Video Doorbell 2 is powered by a rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge.
