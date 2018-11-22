Control outlets using your voice with a 2-pack of TP-Link Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plugs: $28 (Reg. $45)

Target is offering a 2-pack of TP-Link Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plugs (HS105) for $27.99 shipped. That’s $17 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This plug can be controlled via the Kasa app, Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Cortanta. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t have a voice assistant to control your new smart plugs, consider snagging the $25 Google Home Mini with GE Smart Bulb deal that we posted earlier.

TP-Link Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plugs features:

  • CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE – Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)
  • COMPACT DESIGN – Won’t block the other wall outlet allowing two Smart Plugs to be installed side-by-side
$28

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Target deals

