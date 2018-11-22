Amazon’s Black Friday Echo deals are now live, including its latest Alexa speakers

Amazon’s Echo discounts are finally live for Black Friday, and they are very good. Headlining is the new Echo Dot at $24, which is the best price that we’ve ever seen and over 50% off. Its fabric-wrapped design brings another level of style to the popular mini speaker. This is one of the most affordable entry-points into the world of Alexa and a great stocking stuffer gift. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Grab the previous generation model for $20 (Orig. $50). The Kids Edition is also marked down to $50 from the usual $70.

The second generation Echo is also being marked down to $69 from its regular going rate of $100. Perfect if you’d like a more robust sound stage with your Alexa speaker. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More Amazon Echo deals:

You can also add an Amazon Smart Plug for an extra $5 with the purchase of any Echo Speaker.