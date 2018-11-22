Black Friday Blu-ray Deals from $4: Avengers Infinity War, Game of Thrones Series, more

Black Friday is tomorrow, but there are many sales in full effect already. If you’ve been wanting to expand your movie or TV series collection, now’s a great time as there are deals out there for just about any price, and in just about every genre. Head below for a full roundup of this Black Friday’s best Blu-ray deals.
Nomad Base Station
Action/adventure/war:
- Avengers: Infinity War: $7
- 4K: $15 (Reg. $22) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 4K: $9 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Black Panther: $7
- 4K: $15 (Reg. $23) | Best Buy
- Deadpool: $6 (Reg. $15) | Best Buy
- 4K: $9 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Spider-Man: Homecoming 4K: $9 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Deadpool 2: $7
- 4K: $15 (Reg. $25) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Wonder Woman: $4 (Reg. $13) | Best Buy
- 4K: $15 (Reg. $25) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: $4 (Reg. $12) | Best Buy
- Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed: $4 (Reg. $12) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Justice League 4K: $10 (Reg. $25) | Best Buy
- The Hunger Games: $18 (Reg. $35) | Amazon, Walmart
- 4-film collection
- Band of Brothers: $10 (Reg. $25) | Amazon, Best Buy
- The Pacific: $10 (Reg. $30) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Hacksaw Ridge: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- 4K: $8 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- American Assassin 4K: $8 (Reg. $20) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Hell or High Water 4K: $8 (Reg. $15) | Amazon, Best Buy
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard 4K: $8 (Reg. $20) | Amazon, Best Buy
- John Wick 4K: $8 (Reg. $15) | Amazon, Best Buy
- John Wick: Chapter 2: $6 (Reg. $10) | Best Buy
- 4K: $9 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day: $8 (Reg. $15) | Best Buy
- Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets 4K: $8 (Reg. $20) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Escape Plan 4K: $8 (Reg. $15) | Best Buy
- Mechanic: Resurrection: $8 (Reg. $15) | Best Buy
- Transporter 3 4K: $8 (Reg. $15) | Best Buy
- The Commuter 4K: $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Logan: $6 (Reg. $10) | Best Buy
- Serenity 4K: $10 (Reg. $15) | Best Buy
- War for the Planet of the Apes: $6 (Reg. $15) | Amazon, Best Buy
- 4K: $15 (Reg. $25) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Harry Potter: $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- The complete 8-film collection
- Ghost in the Shell: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Dark Knight Trilogy 4K: $50 (Reg. $65) | Amazon
- Baby Driver: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon, Best Buy
Comedy/kids:
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 4K: $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas 4K: $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Coco: $7
- 4K: $15 (Reg. $28) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Ferdinand 4K: $15 (Reg. 20) | Amazon, Best Buy
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie: $6 (Reg. $16) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
Suspense/thriller/drama:
- Halloween 4K: $8 (Reg. $15) | Best Buy
- Jigsaw 4K: $8 (Reg. $20) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Ex Machina 4K: $8 (Reg. $15) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Patriots Day 4K: $8 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Hostiles 4K: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Get Out: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Game of Thrones: $74.50 (Reg. $110) | Amazon
- The complete series
Nature/documentary:
- Planet Earth II/Blue Planet II 4K: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
The iTunes Black Friday Movie Sale includes some bundles from $10 and 4K flicks under $5 https://t.co/MLtb4frmCy pic.twitter.com/7mc9Kt7IfL
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) November 20, 2018