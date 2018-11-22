Bring home Deadpool 2, Coco, and other Disney Blu-rays for $7 shipped from Best Buy

As part of its Black Friday Doorbusters, Best Buy has a selection of Disney Blu-ray movies for $6.99 shipped each. These are by far the best prices we’ve seen. Included in this sale is Deadpool 2 on Blu-ray. It’s being matched at Amazon, while Walmart charges around $20. It features Ryan Reynolds, whose role as Deadpool may end up being overshadowed by his playing a CGI Pikachu. (We’ll see.) Rated 4.8/5 from thousands of customers. More discounted movies after the jump.
More Disney Blu-rays:
- Coco: $7 (Reg. $25)
- Black Panther: $7 (Reg. $25)
- Avengers: Infinity War: $7 (Reg. $25)
- …and even more deals…
Meanwhile, if you’re seeking digital movie deals, you can check out the iTunes Black Friday Sale with deals from $5.
Deadpool 2 features:
In this sequel, irreverent warrior Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) recruits mutant fighters Domino (Zazie Beetz), Bedlam (Terry Crews), and Shatterstar (Lewis Tan) to form an alliance he names the X-Force. Their mission is to protect a teenage boy from the wrath of the forceful Cable (Josh Brolin). Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand and Bill Skarsgård also star. Directed by David Leitch. ~ Caroline Griswold, Rovi