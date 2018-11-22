Black Friday Storage Deals from $55: QNAP 2-bay NAS, SSDs, desktop HDDs, more

Amazon offers the QNAP 2-bay Personal NAS (TS-231P-US) for $119 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally $160 or more at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there and is the best available. A 2-bay NAS like this is perfect for starting out and will get you into the mass storage community. This would be perfect for smaller movie libraries or keeping personal documents safe and secure with RAID backups. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of shoppers. Head below for more storage deals.

Nomad Base Station

Other storage deals:

QNAP 2-bay Personal NAS features: