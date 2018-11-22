Bose Black Friday Deals from $49: QuietComfort 35 headphones, SoundLink speakers, more

Nov. 22nd 2018

Black Friday
0

While we saw a quick teaser version of the Bose Black Friday deals yesterday, everything is live now. That includes $50 or more off QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless, in-ears from $49 and deep deals across all of the company’s major Bluetooth speakers. Head below for a closer looks at all of this year’s best Bose Black Friday deals and over to our Black Friday 2018 Guide for even more.

Bose Headphone Deals:

Bose Speaker Deals:

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II:

  • Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment
  • Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more
  • Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up
  • Balanced audio performance at any volume
  • Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose Connect app

Black Friday 2018 bose

