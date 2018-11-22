Score this Dremel and 50 accessories at a new Amazon low of $86 shipped (Reg. $135)

Amazon is currently offering the Dremel 4000-6/50 120-Volt Rotary Tool with 50 accessories for $85.95 shipped. Normally selling for $135, that saves you over 35%, beats our previous mention by $13 and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, you’d still expect to pay $149 at Home Depot for the set. Dremel are already one of the most versatile tool you can add to your arsenal, and that’s only amplified with 50 different accessories added into the mix. As a #1 best-seller, over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Dremel 4000-6/50 bundle features:

Speeds from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM

Compatible with all Dremel accessories and attachments

Includes 50 accessories

360-degree grip zone for control in any position

Deluxe carrying case included.Cord Length: 6[ft]