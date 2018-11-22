This $7 Gerber Pocket Knife is a no-brainer stocking stuffer this year

Amazon offers the Gerber 4-inch EAB Pocket Knife for $7.08 shipped. Also at Home Depot. Regularly $10 or so, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This simple pocket knife has an overall length of 4.1-inches and closes to 2.4-inches. I’ve been using this one for a few years now as an easy way to open up packages. Perfect for stocking stuffers or to have around the house with all those holiday deliveries. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Not ready to click ‘buy’ just yet? Swing by our multi-tool roundup for the best options out there from just $5.

Gerber EAB Pocket Knife features:

  • Accepts standard or contractor grade utility blade
  • Liner lock safety
  • Pocket clip doubles as money clip
  • Overall length 4.1-Inch, closes length 2.4-Inch
