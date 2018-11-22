Grovemade Black Friday 20% off sale: leather Apple Watch bands, wallets, more

Much like Pad & Quill, Grovemade creates gorgeous tech accessories and everyday carry items with premium materials and a close attention to craftsmanship. Its products very rarely ever go on sale but from today through the 25th, we are getting a straight 20% off watches, knives, key rings, wallets and more. You’ll also find the Apple Watch bands we featured in our best of roundup a couple months ago. Shipping varies here but is usually a $5 fee. Head below for our top picks and more details.

Black Friday Grovemade Deals:

Leather Apple Watch Band Bundle:

Bring modern versatility to your Apple Watch with the Band Bundle—receive two bands, in London Tan and Black, with matching black hardware. Mix and match to dial in your outfit.

Our Leather Apple Watch Band is designed and crafted to complement the modern aesthetic of the Apple Watch. Made of premium, American vegetable-tanned leather, it will age and patina over time, providing a beautiful contrast to the Apple Watch module.

