Pad & Quill takes 35% off sitewide for Black Friday: iPhone cases, iPad covers, Watch bands, more

- Nov. 22nd 2018 10:20 am ET

Black Friday
35% off
0

The Pad & Quill Black Friday sale is here, and it’s a big one. We see sitewide sales from time-to-time, but almost never do they feature markdowns as high as 35% off. The entire online store is 25% off but code BF18 will knock an additional 10% off your order. That includes all of its leather iPhone XS, Max, R cases, as well as messenger bags, Apple Pencil accessories, iPad cases and much more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

One standout here is the Traveler Protective iPhone XS Case pre-order that drops from $60 to around $48.50 shipped via the above promo code. Again, this is easily one of the biggest deals we have ever seen on these cases and, well, just about everything Pad & Quill offers. The sale also includes all of the company’s amazing iPad Pro cases and Watch bands for Apple’s latest gear as well.

Traveler Protective iPhone XS Case:

  • Perfectly fits the iPhone XS and the iPhone X
  • Handmade 100% leather bumper case
  • Fully wireless charging compatible
  • Durable & protective iPhone case
  • Slim profile adds only 2mm in thickness
  • Rugged American full-grain leather
  • Secure tension-fit that shapes to your phone
  • Easy push/snap-in installation
  • UV-resistant nylon stitching
  • All ports/cameras accessible
35% off

Guides

Black Friday 2018

Black Friday 2018

The best Black Friday 2018 deals, news and more.
Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard