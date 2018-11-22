Incase Black Friday sale takes 50% off direct and at Amazon: MacBook sleeves, backpacks, more

The Incase Black Friday sale is currently taking up to 50% off. Better yet? The Incase storefront at Amazon is matching some deals as well. Shipping rates vary direct while Amazon delivers for free. This is a great time to upgrade your mobile Mac setup with some new gear, including Incase’s most popular backpacks and sleeves. Head below for all of our top picks.

One notable standout is the City Dot Backpack for $39.98 at Incase or its Amazon storefront. Regularly $80, today’s deal is a 50% savings on this stylish backpack. It has room for 13-inch MacBooks with full protection and a faux fur-lined compartment. Interior storage can handle your iPad Pro and various accessories as well. Adjustable shoulder straps provide “optimal comfort and ergonomic support.”

Other notable Incase deals include: