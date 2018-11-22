Add Lenovo’s 9-inch Smart Display to your kitchen for $99, 10-inch from $150

Walmart is offering the Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display for $99 shipped. Also at Best Buy for $1 more. If you’re a Costco member, you can upgrade to the 10-inch model for $150, otherwise, it’ll set you back $179.99 shipped from Best Buy. Normally $200 and $250 respectively, these are among the best prices we’ve tracked historically and the lowest available right now. If you’ve been holding off on picking up a Smart Display for a great deal, now’s your chance. Not sure if Google’s Home Hub or Lenovo’s Smart Display is right for you? We’ve got you covered there, too. You can learn even more about the Smart Display in our hands-on review.

If you’d rather pick up the Google Home Hub, that’s also on sale from $80 shipped at various retailers right now.

Lenovo Smart Display features: