Add Lenovo’s 9-inch Smart Display to your kitchen for $99, 10-inch from $150

- Nov. 22nd 2018 1:16 am ET

Black Friday
From $99
0

Walmart is offering the Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display for $99 shipped. Also at Best Buy for $1 more. If you’re a Costco member, you can upgrade to the 10-inch model for $150, otherwise, it’ll set you back $179.99 shipped from Best Buy. Normally $200 and $250 respectively, these are among the best prices we’ve tracked historically and the lowest available right now. If you’ve been holding off on picking up a Smart Display for a great deal, now’s your chance. Not sure if Google’s Home Hub or Lenovo’s Smart Display is right for you? We’ve got you covered there, too. You can learn even more about the Smart Display in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

If you’d rather pick up the Google Home Hub, that’s also on sale from $80 shipped at various retailers right now.

Lenovo Smart Display features:

With the Google Assistant built-in, Lenovo Smart Display is designed to make everyday life easier. Check your morning commute. Stream a YouTube video. Place a video call. Bring up a recipe. You will operate hands-free, using only your voice to ask questions and give commands. Enjoy a brilliant HD touchscreen, crisp audio, and clean modern design. It is the smart solution for your home.

From $99

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Black Friday 2018 lenovo Costco

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide