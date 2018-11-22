Google Home Hub hits Black Friday price from $79, Home Mini $25, Max $350, more

Walmart offers the Google Home Hub for $99 shipped. This is the expected Black Friday price and 33% off the regular going rate. Home Hub delivers everything you love about Google Assistant in display-form. It sports a 7-inch display, dual far-field microphones, and voice control for all of your smart home gear. This was #7 on our list of most anticipated Black Friday deals, so don’t miss this one if you’re looking to bring Google Home Hub to the holidays this year. We loved it in our hands-on review, learn more here.

Barnes & Noble has the Google Home Hub on sale for $79.20 shipped when checking out with code BLKFRIDAY. That’s $20 less than just about every other retailer.

We also spotted Google Home Max at $350 (Reg. $399) at Walmart, which is one of the few discounts we’ve tracked outside of eBay sitewide sales. You can also grab the original Google Home for $79 (Reg. $129) or the Mini version at $25 (Reg. $49). Both offers are expected to be the best available during Black Friday.

Lowe’s is now offering a Google Home Mini + GE Smart Bulb for $25 with free in-store pickup. The bulbs normally go for $25 in a two-pack, and the Home Mini for $49, giving you a $63 overall value here.

Google Home Hub features: