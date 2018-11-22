Logitech Mac and PC Accessories get steep Black Friday discounts at Amazon from $15

Amazon is offering a large number of discounted Logitech Mac and PC accessories this morning on sale with prices from $15 shipped. Leading the way is the K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard for $17.98, which is down from its usual $25+ price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. This model is perfect for Apple TV setups and includes stellar 18-month battery life alongside a built-in trackpad. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

We’re also eyeing the Logitech Z337 2.1-Ch. Speaker System for $49.98. That’s good for at least $30 off the regular price and a match of the Amazon all-time low. This model sports 80W of power and is an easy way to upgrade your Mac audio. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Other notable Logitech deals include: