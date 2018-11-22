Logitech Mac and PC Accessories get steep Black Friday discounts at Amazon from $15

- Nov. 22nd 2018 7:35 am ET

0

Amazon is offering a large number of discounted Logitech Mac and PC accessories this morning on sale with prices from $15 shipped. Leading the way is the K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard for $17.98, which is down from its usual $25+ price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. This model is perfect for Apple TV setups and includes stellar 18-month battery life alongside a built-in trackpad. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

We’re also eyeing the Logitech Z337 2.1-Ch. Speaker System for $49.98. That’s good for at least $30 off the regular price and a match of the Amazon all-time low. This model sports 80W of power and is an easy way to upgrade your Mac audio. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Other notable Logitech deals include:

PC-to-TV entertainment shouldn’t be hard work. Kick back and navigate your TV-connected computer from the comfort of your couch. It’s easy with this all-in-one TV keyboard/touchpad. Just type, click and scroll to watch videos, browse the web, chat with friends, and check Facebook on your PC-connected TV. Long wireless range and battery life give you relaxed control of your TV-connected computer, without the hassle and clutter of multiple devices. Comfortable, quiet keys and a large touchpad make navigating entertainment easy. And setup is a snap thanks to the tiny, plug-and-play Unifying receiver.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Logitech

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp