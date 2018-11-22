Logitech Mac and PC Accessories get steep Black Friday discounts at Amazon from $15

Amazon is offering a large number of discounted Logitech Mac and PC accessories this morning on sale with prices from $15 shipped. Leading the way is the K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard for $17.98, which is down from its usual $25+ price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. This model is perfect for Apple TV setups and includes stellar 18-month battery life alongside a built-in trackpad. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
We’re also eyeing the Logitech Z337 2.1-Ch. Speaker System for $49.98. That’s good for at least $30 off the regular price and a match of the Amazon all-time low. This model sports 80W of power and is an easy way to upgrade your Mac audio. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Other notable Logitech deals include:
- C922x Pro Webcam: $50 (Reg. $75)
- C310 HD Webcam: $20 (Reg. $30
- G612 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard: $65 (Reg. $90)
- MK270 Wireless Keyboard/Mouse Combo: $15 (Reg. $25)
- Z906 5.1-Ch. Surround Sound System: $200 (Reg. $300)
- Z323 2.1-Ch. Speaker System: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Z200 Stereo Sound System: $15 (Reg. $20)
PC-to-TV entertainment shouldn’t be hard work. Kick back and navigate your TV-connected computer from the comfort of your couch. It’s easy with this all-in-one TV keyboard/touchpad. Just type, click and scroll to watch videos, browse the web, chat with friends, and check Facebook on your PC-connected TV. Long wireless range and battery life give you relaxed control of your TV-connected computer, without the hassle and clutter of multiple devices. Comfortable, quiet keys and a large touchpad make navigating entertainment easy. And setup is a snap thanks to the tiny, plug-and-play Unifying receiver.