Philips Hue Black Friday deals arrive w/ price drops on bundles, bulbs, Lightstrip, more

It isn’t Black Friday without some notable Philips Hue discounts. The deals have already started to pop-up at Amazon, headlined by the Hue White Starter Kit with 4 bulbs and the HomeKit bridge for $79.99 shipped. That’s good for 20% off and a match of our previous mention. If you’re not into the color scenes, this is a great way to enjoy Hue lighting for less and still have Siri voice controls. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
We’re also eyeing the 9to5 favorite Philips Hue Lightstrip Base at $59.99, which is good for over 30% off the regular going rate. This is a great way to add accent lighting to your desk setup or home theater. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Other notable Philips Hue deals include:
- Hue White + Color 2-bulb Starter Kit w/ Bridge: $100 (Reg. $150)
- White + Color A19 Bulb: $40 (Reg. $50)
- White + Color BR30 Bulb: $40 (Reg. $50)
- 4-pack White A19 Bulbs: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Hue White and Color Starter Kit with Echo Dot: $180 (Reg. $250)
Philips Hue is the World’ Leader in Smart Lighting.* What is smart lighting you may ask? It means absolute, 100% control of your home’s lighting through your smartphone, tablet, Hue wireless dimmer switches and motion sensors or even with your voice! Philips Hue (using the Hue Hub) provides whole home Smart Lighting coverage, including outdoor spaces, without adding a Wi-Fi extender or clogging up your Wi-Fi signal (up to 50 light points on one single Hub). Fill your home with Hue smart Lightstrips, table lamps, chandelier, recessed-can lights and more. Extend your smart light control outdoors (requires the Hue Hub) with Hue Outdoor smart spot lights, smart pathway lights and smart wall lights. Philips Hue is the only smart lighting product with Energy Star certification and its smart light bulbs last up to 22 years.