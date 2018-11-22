Philips Hue Black Friday deals arrive w/ price drops on bundles, bulbs, Lightstrip, more

It isn’t Black Friday without some notable Philips Hue discounts. The deals have already started to pop-up at Amazon, headlined by the Hue White Starter Kit with 4 bulbs and the HomeKit bridge for $79.99 shipped. That’s good for 20% off and a match of our previous mention. If you’re not into the color scenes, this is a great way to enjoy Hue lighting for less and still have Siri voice controls. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We’re also eyeing the 9to5 favorite Philips Hue Lightstrip Base at $59.99, which is good for over 30% off the regular going rate. This is a great way to add accent lighting to your desk setup or home theater. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Other notable Philips Hue deals include: