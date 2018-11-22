Save $40 on Rachio’s Smart Sprinkler Controllers: HomeKit 3rd Gen. $190, more from $140

- Nov. 22nd 2018 8:34 am ET

Black Friday
It may be winter, but it isn’t too soon to start thinking about having the perfect lawn come summer. Amazon offers the Rachio Second Generation Smart Eight-Zone Sprinkler Controller for $139.99 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $180, that takes $40 off the going rate and comes within $4 of the all-time low. Upgrade to the newer Third Gen. HomeKit-enabled Controller for $189.99. That takes $40 off the going rate, beats our previous mention by $10, and is the lowest price we’ve seen. Rachio’s controllers allow you to automate watering your lawn with hyperlocal weather forecasts, driving scheduling and more. Both models carry 4.6/5 star ratings from hundreds of customers.

Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

  • Rachio 3 is the top-of-the-line product from Amazon’s most- and highest-rated WiFi sprinkler controller brand
  • Download the Rachio app to care for your lawn remotely with your smartphone, tablet or laptop, use a connected home system or run zones directly from the controller itself
  • Set your own schedules or input details like plant type and sun exposure to let Rachio automatically water your lawn with exactly what it needs to thrive, and not a drop more
  • Rachio Weather Intelligence Plus, a Rachio 3 exclusive, automatically adjusts your irrigation schedule based on comprehensive forecasts in your exact location
  • Using satellite, radar and weather station data from more than a quarter million sources, Rachio makes sure you’re never caught watering in the rain, wind or snow

