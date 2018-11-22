Satechi Black Friday sale takes up to 41% off, with popular aluminum Apple Accessories from $15

Satechi is currently running a Black Friday sale on some of its most popular Apple-friendly accessories. Discounts are up to 41% off and shipping varies by listing. There are a number of standout deals here, headlined by the USB-C Dual Charging Station for iPhone and Apple Watch at $38.99. Regularly $65, today’s offer is the best we can find. With AirPower nowhere to be found, this is a great alternative for your nightstand. It’s USB-C powered to keep your iPhone and Apple Watch powered up and ready to go.

Other notable Satechi deals include: