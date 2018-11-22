Satechi Black Friday sale takes up to 41% off, with popular aluminum Apple Accessories from $15

Satechi is currently running a Black Friday sale on some of its most popular Apple-friendly accessories. Discounts are up to 41% off and shipping varies by listing. There are a number of standout deals here, headlined by the USB-C Dual Charging Station for iPhone and Apple Watch at $38.99. Regularly $65, today’s offer is the best we can find. With AirPower nowhere to be found, this is a great alternative for your nightstand. It’s USB-C powered to keep your iPhone and Apple Watch powered up and ready to go.
Other notable Satechi deals include:
- iMac Bundle with $250 worth of accessories: $150
- Aluminum Slim Wireless Keyboard: $50 (Reg. $75)
- Aluminum Slim Headphone Stand: $19 (Reg. $27)
- …and much more…
The Satechi Smart Dual Charging Station is a perfect addition to any space to stylishly showcase, store and recharge your iPhone and Apple Watch. Designed with safety in mind, you’ll never worry about overheating or short circuits again. Our smart charging technology detects and distributes a total of 15W to safely charge your devices. Simply, plug in your iPhone and Apple Watch to create your own customized charging station.