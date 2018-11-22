Save on the AirPlay 2-enabled Sonos One speaker at $174 or Sonos Beam for $349, more

Amazon offers the Sonos One Speaker in black or white for $174 shipped. Also available direct from Sonos or at Best Buy for $1 more. Normally you’d expect to pay $199, with today’s offer saving you $25 and matching the expected Black Friday pricing. Amazon is also discounting the Sonos Beam, which is now on sale for $349. You’ll find it at Sonos or Best Buy for $1 as well. That saves you $50 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Both feature AirPlay 2 support, built-in Alexa and carry 4.6+ star ratings from hundreds of customers.
Pair either of your new speakers with the Sonos Sub at $599 shipped at Amazon and save $100. Also available directly from Sonos.
Sonos One features:
- Start and control your music with your voice. Amazon Alexa built right in.
- Play songs, check news and traffic, control your smart home and enjoy all those other helpful Amazon Alexa skills using a single Sonos speaker.
- Ask Alexa to Play music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn and SiriusXM. Listen to hundreds of other streaming services with the Sonos app.
- Connect wirelessly with other Sonos Home Sound System speakers to play music in any or every room.
- Enjoy surprisingly rich, room-filling sound from a smart speaker. Stereo pairing