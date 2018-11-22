Amazon drops ViewSonic’s battery-powered M1 Portable Projector to new low of $240 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic M1 Portable Projector for $239.99 shipped. That’s $60 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $27. This portable projector is battery operated with 6 hours of power on a single charge, allowing you to carry a 100-inch screen in your bag. Rated 4/5 stars. Take a peek at our announcement coverage to learn more.

Just looking for a new TV? Have a look at our round-up of the best TV deals sorted handily by screen size. At the moment deals can be had for as little as $70.

ViewSonic M1 Portable Projector features:

  • PORTABLE PROJECTOR: Ultra-portable WVGA (854x480p) LED projector that delivers convenient entertainment in nearly any room
  • BIG SCREEN PROJECTION: Shorter throw lens project up to 100-inches from 8-feet 9-inches
  • PREMIUM AUDIO: Built-in Dual Harman Kardon speakers deliver room-filling audio
