Walmart’s crazy $99 iPhone 6 Black Friday deal w/ pre-paid service is now live

Walmart offers Apple’s iPhone 6 32GB in Space Gray for $99 shipped with pre-paid Straight Talk Wireless service. There’s no contract here and you’re saving around 50% off the regular going rate. Today’s deal is $30 less than our previous mention. This device is perfect for kids or grandparents that do not need the latest tech. iPhone 6 sports a 4.7-inch Retina display, includes Touch ID, an 8MP camera and more.
Apple iPhone 6 features:
- 4G LTE
- Apple iOS
- 4.7″ Retina HD display
- Battery Talk Time up to 24 hours
- Wi-Fi Capable
- Dimensions: 5.44″ H x 2.64″ W x 0.27 ” D
- 8 MP Camera/ 1.2 MP Front Facing Camera
- GPS Capabilities
- Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless Technology