After DJI’s Black Friday promotion, Yuneec now launched its own special with steep discounts on some of its flagship drone models. For instance, the Typhoon H now sells for $599 (a $300 discount), the Typhoon 4K now goes for $399 (a $200 discount), and the Typhoon H with Intel RealSense Technology is offered at $1,199 (a $300 discount). These lower prices include free shipping and are in effect as of today. This promotion will run through December 1st. More details below.

Yuneec Black Friday

The Typhoon H

The Typhoon H is the most advanced aerial photography and videography platform available in such a compact size. Driven by customer demand for a design that goes beyond the limitations of a traditional quadcopter, Typhoon H delivers capabilities previously only found in high-end professional offerings, but at a consumer price.

Typhoon H offers flight durations of up to 25 minutes while filming with the CGO3+ 4K UHD camera. The Android-powered ST16 Ground Station features a 7-inch touchscreen that displays live footage of your flight in HD 720p resolution and enables a wide variety of autonomous flight modes.

Originally $899 – Now $599 during the Yuneec Black Friday promotion.

Typhoon 4K RTF

Simply the best value 4K system available, an included Android touchscreen controller means faster setup and no need to add your own mobile device to capture impressive 4K video. Typhoon 4K also captures 1080p/120fps slow motion video with a full complement of manual camera settings for total creative control. Perfect ground shots are also available with the included Handheld SteadyGrip™.

Originally $599 – Now $399 during the Yuneec Black Friday promotion.

Typhoon H with Intel® RealSense™

Typhoon H with Intel® RealSense™ technology builds a 3D model of the world, while navigating through it. Using a 3D model of its environment enables the drone to make intelligent choices about creating routes around obstacles.

Originally $1,499 – Now $1,199 during the Yuneec Black Friday promotion

