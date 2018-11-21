Black Friday week is finally here at 9to5Toys! And while we’ve been combing through all of the best ads for weeks, it’s now time to cash in on the savings. Our Black Friday hub will be your one-stop location for all of the most notable deals throughout this week. You’ll also want to be sure to follow us on Twitter and download the new 9to5Toys iOS app to stay up to do wherever you are.

Head below for all of the best Black Friday deals.

Best Apple Black Friday deals

There are a number of early Apple Black Friday deals to be had right now, including the much-anticipated $199 Apple Watch Series 3 at Macy’s. This offer is expected to sell out quickly, but keep an eye out here as we’ll be updating this space throughout the week.

Amazon’s Apple storefront is already paying dividends for shoppers as the latest MacBook Pros are discounted by up to $300. There’s also various deals on iMacs and more to be had with additional offers on the way. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook is currently on sale in certified refurbished condition with 512GB of storage for $1,000.

Don’t miss the iTunes Black Friday movie sale with deals from $5 along with all of the notable App Store discounts that are rolling in throughout the week.

Other notable Apple Black Friday deals:

Best Google Black Friday deals

Much like Apple, things are well underway for Google-focused shoppers. Leading the way is $300 off Pixelbook, which delivers a number of new Amazon all-time lows. This morning we’re also seeing Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor on sale from $129. Nest Hello Video Doorbell is also marked down to $179.

Looking for a new Android device? You’re in luck. The deals are already flying over at Amazon where the unlocked Galaxy S8 can be had for around $450. There’s also deals on various current and previous generation Android devices, such as Note8/9, LG V35 and more. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Other notable Google deals:

Best Smart Home Black Friday deals

There has arguably never been a better time to update your smart home than this Black Friday. We’ve already seen notable discounts on Leviton dimmers and plugs from $16 and we know plenty of Philips Hue discounts are on the way. You can also pick up the Arlo Q Security cam at $99, which is a steal considering it has free 7-day cloud DVR. As well, August Smart Lock Pro is currently marked down to $230. It’s a great way to introduce voice control security to your home. There will be even more smart home deals throughout Black Friday week and we’ll continue to update this space.

Other notable Smart Home deals:

Best Black Friday Gaming deals

You’ll want to keep it locked to our gaming guide for all of the best deals throughout Black Friday week. We’ve already seen the $200 Spider-Man bundle go in and out of stock throughout this week. There’s also plenty of Xbox One deals to be had at the same price point. We’ll be continually updating this guide with all of the best deals throughout Black Friday week.

Other notable gaming deals:

Best Black Friday TV deals

As always, Black Friday is the best time of the year to shop for a TV if you’re looking for the widest selection out there. The deals are already starting to pile in and we know that more are on the way. One early standout is the Sceptre 75-inch 4K UHDTV at $760. That’s arguably the best deal we’ve ever seen on a 75-inch TV and one that’s already available now. There are certain to be plenty more TV deals on the way, so keep an eye on this space.

Other notable TV deals:

Best Black Friday Home Goods deals

There’s plenty of notable Home Goods deals coming down the line throughout Black Friday. You can expect all of the major players to be on sale, including Instant Pot, Dyson, iRobot and many more. You’ll find all of the best home goods deals here and in our regularly updated guide.

Other notable Home Goods deals:

Best Black Friday Fashion deals

L.L.Bean, Ralph Lauren, Ray-Ban, Gap and more have already kicked off their Black Friday sales. You can find all of the notable fashion deals throughout Thanksgiving week in our guide and in this space here.

One standout is Nike’s Black Friday sale that is currently taking 20% off its most popular styles and sale items. You’ll find top deals on everything from Dri-FIT to Jordan and much more.

Other notable Fashion deals:

Best of Black Friday Guides

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

