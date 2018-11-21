Black Friday week is finally here at 9to5Toys! And while we’ve been combing through all of the best ads for weeks, it’s now time to cash in on the savings. Our Black Friday hub will be your one-stop location for all of the most notable deals throughout this week. You’ll also want to be sure to follow us on Twitter and download the new 9to5Toys iOS app to stay up to do wherever you are.
Head below for all of the best Black Friday deals.
Best Apple Black Friday deals
There are a number of early Apple Black Friday deals to be had right now, including the much-anticipated $199 Apple Watch Series 3 at Macy’s. This offer is expected to sell out quickly, but keep an eye out here as we’ll be updating this space throughout the week.
Amazon’s Apple storefront is already paying dividends for shoppers as the latest MacBook Pros are discounted by up to $300. There’s also various deals on iMacs and more to be had with additional offers on the way. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook is currently on sale in certified refurbished condition with 512GB of storage for $1,000.
Don’t miss the iTunes Black Friday movie sale with deals from $5 along with all of the notable App Store discounts that are rolling in throughout the week.
Other notable Apple Black Friday deals:
- Looking for an Apple Watch this week? B&H has deals on Series 3 LTE models from $279
- CarPlay deals abound at Best Buy: Sony 6.4-inch $270, much more
- iTunes $100 gift card from $80 with email delivery: save on apps, subscriptions, more
- Get a 128GB iPhone 7 + 32GB iPad 6th Gen for $200 w/ a $50 Mastercard at Sprint
Best Google Black Friday deals
Much like Apple, things are well underway for Google-focused shoppers. Leading the way is $300 off Pixelbook, which delivers a number of new Amazon all-time lows. This morning we’re also seeing Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor on sale from $129. Nest Hello Video Doorbell is also marked down to $179.
Looking for a new Android device? You’re in luck. The deals are already flying over at Amazon where the unlocked Galaxy S8 can be had for around $450. There’s also deals on various current and previous generation Android devices, such as Note8/9, LG V35 and more. Check out all of our top picks right here.
Other notable Google deals:
- Take a spin on ChromeOS with HP’s 11-inch Convertible Chromebook for $200 ($100 off)
- Android Auto deals abound at Best Buy: Sony 6.4-inch $270, much more
- Nest Protect hits Black Friday price early at $100 shipped (Reg. $119)
- …more to come…
Best Smart Home Black Friday deals
There has arguably never been a better time to update your smart home than this Black Friday. We’ve already seen notable discounts on Leviton dimmers and plugs from $16 and we know plenty of Philips Hue discounts are on the way. You can also pick up the Arlo Q Security cam at $99, which is a steal considering it has free 7-day cloud DVR. As well, August Smart Lock Pro is currently marked down to $230. It’s a great way to introduce voice control security to your home. There will be even more smart home deals throughout Black Friday week and we’ll continue to update this space.
Other notable Smart Home deals:
- LIFX HomeKit smart lights fall to lowest prices this year for Black Friday, with deals from $30
- Amazon will sell you three Wemo HomeKit plugs for $60 right now (Reg. $75+)
- Lutron’s Caseta HomeKit Dimmer Set gets you started w/ Siri controlled lighting for $80 (20% off)
- The Iris Contact Sensor will let you keep tabs on a door, window, more: $10 shipped (Reg. $20+)
- Hive View Security Camera drops to new Amazon low at $126 ($65 off), more from $56
- Save $50 on the Ring Alarm Five-Piece kit bundled with the Video Doorbell 2 at $349
- Zmodo Greet Wi-Fi 1080p Video Doorbell at Amazon low: $70 (Reg. $100) + more from $35
- Emerson’s $89 Sensi Smart Thermostat features HomeKit + Alexa support (20% off)
- Protect your home with abode’s Security Starter Kit at $199 (All-time low), more from $120
Best Black Friday Gaming deals
You’ll want to keep it locked to our gaming guide for all of the best deals throughout Black Friday week. We’ve already seen the $200 Spider-Man bundle go in and out of stock throughout this week. There’s also plenty of Xbox One deals to be had at the same price point. We’ll be continually updating this guide with all of the best deals throughout Black Friday week.
Other notable gaming deals:
- Apple Design Award winner Alto’s Odyssey for iOS now just $3 for the holidays (Reg. $5)
- The stellar Affinity Photo & Designer for iOS/Mac now starting from $14 (Reg. up to $50)
- Microsoft’s Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller + $10 Newegg Gift Card: $130 shipped ($160 value)
- Atari’s Flashback Portable Gaming Device drops to $40 (20% off), Sega $40, more from $30
- Huge Android game sale from $1: Monument Valley, The Room, Reigns, Ok Golf, more
Best Black Friday TV deals
As always, Black Friday is the best time of the year to shop for a TV if you’re looking for the widest selection out there. The deals are already starting to pile in and we know that more are on the way. One early standout is the Sceptre 75-inch 4K UHDTV at $760. That’s arguably the best deal we’ve ever seen on a 75-inch TV and one that’s already available now. There are certain to be plenty more TV deals on the way, so keep an eye on this space.
Other notable TV deals:
- Sony’s Black Friday discount arrived early on this 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV: $998 (Reg. $1,400)
- …and more to come…
Best Black Friday Home Goods deals
There’s plenty of notable Home Goods deals coming down the line throughout Black Friday. You can expect all of the major players to be on sale, including Instant Pot, Dyson, iRobot and many more. You’ll find all of the best home goods deals here and in our regularly updated guide.
Other notable Home Goods deals:
- Score Neato’s Botvac D6 Laser Guided Vacuum + $105 in Kohl’s Cash for $382.50 ($720 value)
- Sugru moldable glue fixes your broken and frayed electronics, 8-pack now $15 shipped
- Hautelook’s Le Creuset’s Flash Sale has cookware, bakeware, accessories & more from $30
- Amazon has 10 treatments of Crest’s 3D Vivid Plus Whitestrips for a low of $18 shipped (40% off)
- Make smoothies, milkshakes, jams, more w/ the 1400W Oster blender at $127 (Reg. $160+)
- Neato Botvac D7 offers laser-guided cleaning at its second lowest price yet: $589 (Reg. up to $799)
- Amazon discounts select AmazonBasics items from $2.50: iPhone X cases, iPad bags, more
- You need an AeroPress, and it’s now 20% off at $24 via Amazon
Best Black Friday Fashion deals
L.L.Bean, Ralph Lauren, Ray-Ban, Gap and more have already kicked off their Black Friday sales. You can find all of the notable fashion deals throughout Thanksgiving week in our guide and in this space here.
One standout is Nike’s Black Friday sale that is currently taking 20% off its most popular styles and sale items. You’ll find top deals on everything from Dri-FIT to Jordan and much more.
Other notable Fashion deals:
- L.L.Bean’s Black Friday Sale takes 20% off outerwear with a $10 GC on every $50+ purchase
- Ralph Lauren’s taking 40% off orders of $125 during its Black Friday Event + free shipping
- Ray-Ban’s Black Friday Sale features up to 50% off top styles + 20% off sitewide
- J.Crew Factory has steep discounts from just $17 during its Black Friday Sale
- GAP’s Black Friday Sale is here early with an extra 50% off sitewide & deals from just $13
- Save an extra 25% off Nike, adidas & more at Finish Line’s Black Friday Sale
- PUMA’s Black Friday Sale takes an extra 30% off sitewide, with attire & gear from $3 shipped
