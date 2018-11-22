Zappos Black Friday Sale discounts thousands of items from $30: North Face, Cole Haan, more

Zappos rarely has sales and this Black Friday it’s discounting thousands of top brands from $30. Score great deals on The North Face, Columbia, UGG, Cole Haan and more. Zappos Rewards Members (free to join) receive free delivery.

The most notable deal from this sale is the women’s North Face Miss Metro Parka Coat for $256. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $320 and this is the lowest rate we’ve seen. Its long hem is very stylish for this season and its down material will help to keep you warm in cool weather. Plus, with over 250 reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

In case you missed it,The North Face’s Black Friday Event is live with up to 25% off select styles.