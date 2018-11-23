Score Ultraboosts & more at up to 50% off during the adidas Black Friday Event

adidas is currently taking up to 50% off a wide selection of men’s and women’s shoes, apparel, and accessories during its Black Friday Sale. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive free delivery.

Step up your workouts with the men’s Ultraboost Uncaged Shoes that are on sale for $126. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $180. Their sock-like design will help to support your foot while a cushioned insole promotes comfort. With over 980 reviews, these shoes are rated 4.7/5 stars.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Nike’s Black Friday Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off select styles.