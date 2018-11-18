Nike’s Black Friday sale takes an extra 20% off: Dri-FIT, Jordan, Tech Fleece, much more

Nike has kicked off its Black Friday week sale, taking 20% off a huge selection of footwear, athletic apparel and more when promo code THANKS is applied during checkout. Free shipping is available for Nike+ members. You can sign-up here at no-cost if you’re not already a part of the program. Head below for all of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Therma Flex Showtime Slim Pants: $57 (Reg. $75)
- Dri-FIT Long Sleeve Polo Shirt: $31 (Reg. $40+)
- 1/2-Zip Therma Sphere Dri-FIT Running Top: $54 (Reg. $70)
- Long Sleeve Dri-FIT Fitted Top: $21.50 (Reg. $30)
- Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Running Show: $76 (Reg. $95+)
- Epic React Flyknit Running Shoe: $96 (Reg. $120)
- …and much more…
Our top picks for women include:
- Racer Dri-FIT Running Tights: $39 (Reg. $50)
- Stripe Sportswear Tee: $21.50 (Reg. $30)
- Sportswear Rally Hoodie: $32 (Reg. $40+)
- Sportswear Rally Pants: $32 (Reg. $40)+
- Epic React Flyknit Running Shoes: $104 (Reg. $130)
- …and much more…
There’s plenty more fashion deals coming down the line for Black Friday. Be sure to keep it locked to our guide for all of the best offers and more throughout Thanksgiving week.