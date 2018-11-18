Nike’s Black Friday sale takes an extra 20% off: Dri-FIT, Jordan, Tech Fleece, much more

- Nov. 18th 2018 10:42 am ET

Best of 9to5Toys Black Friday
0

Nike has kicked off its Black Friday week sale, taking 20% off a huge selection of footwear, athletic apparel and more when promo code THANKS is applied during checkout. Free shipping is available for Nike+ members. You can sign-up here at no-cost if you’re not already a part of the program. Head below for all of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

There’s plenty more fashion deals coming down the line for Black Friday. Be sure to keep it locked to our guide for all of the best offers and more throughout Thanksgiving week.

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Black Friday 2018

Black Friday 2018

The best Black Friday 2018 deals, news and more.
Nike

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp