Amazon has tons of watches on sale from $20 today: Timex, Nine West, Invicta, more

- Nov. 23rd 2018 10:45 am ET

Black Friday
From $20
0

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is discounting a number of best-selling watches. The deals start at $19.99 with free shipping across the board. There are styles for both men and women from Timex, Nine West, Guess, Skagen, and many more. Our top pick is the Timex Unisex Brown Leather Slip-Thru Strap Watch for $24.99, which is down from its regular $40 price tag. This features a genuine leather strap and a water-resistant design to 30m. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the entire sale for more styles and deals.

Timex Weekender features:

  • Brown genuine leather slip-thru strap
  • Indigo light-up watch dial
  • Analog-quartz Movement
  • Case Diameter: 38mm
  • Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

From $20

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Black Friday 2018

Black Friday 2018

The best Black Friday 2018 deals, news and more.
Timex

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp