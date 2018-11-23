Amazon slashes up to 30% off YI Cameras, Dome Security $40.50, Home Camera 4-pk $84, more

- Nov. 23rd 2018 11:02 am ET

Black Friday
$40.50
Today only, as a part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is offering up to 30% off YI cameras. Our top pick is the YI Dome 1080p Indoor Security Camera in White or Black for $40.59 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate and a match for this year’s low there. With a 112-degree wide angle lens and the ability to rotate 345 degrees, this camera offers full coverage. Rated 4+ stars by over 70% of reviewers. Head below to find the rest of the deals on sale.

More YI cameras on sale:

YI Dome 1080p Indoor Security Camera features:

  • 1080p Full HD and Complete 360° Coverage: Capture complete panoramic scenes in bright 1080p High-Definition with practically zero blind spots, and 1080p HD live stream direct to your smartphone.
  • Enhanced Night Vision: Cloud home camera using enhanced sensor and 10 infrared LEDs extends the viewing distance in pitch dark with no light pollution.
  • Smartphone Control: Support reliable LAN and Wi-Fi connectivity, access your camera with YI Home App on mobile device (iOS or Android) for controlling and viewing at anytime, anywhere.

