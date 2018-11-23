Anker has a Black Friday Gold Box at Amazon with various accessories from $20

Today only, as part of Black Friday Deals Week, Anker via Amazon is offering 40% or more off its most popular Portable Power Banks. The deals start at $20.39 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the PowerCore Lite 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank at $20.39, which is down from its usual $35 price tag. This model is perfect for keeping your gear charged away form home. It can provide 2.5 charges on most of Apple’s iPhones and various Android devices. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Anker PowerCore Lite battery features:

  • The Anker Advantage: Join the 30 million+ powered by our leading technology.
  • Slim Size, Big Power: One of the slimmest and lightest 10000 mAh portable chargers. Provides two-and-a-half charges for iPhone 8 Plus, or 2.6 full Galaxy S9 or iPhone X charges.
  • High-Speed Charging: Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to deliver the fastest possible charge for any device. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported.
  • Certified Safe: Anker’s MultiProtect safety system provides superior protection for you and your devices.
