Belkin’s Black Friday Sale takes up to 25% off popular Mac accessories, more

Belkin’s Black Friday sale is now here, taking up to 25% off some of its most popular accessories. Specifically, you can save $25 on orders of $100, $60 on $200+ and $85 on $250+. These discounts will be reflected on eligible purchases at checkout. Free shipping is available on orders of $50 or more. There’s a lot to sort through here. Combine the Belkin Valet Charger with Conserve Power Switch and the price will drop to $82. Today’s deal has $107 worth of value. This is a great way to upgrade your portable charging setup and also cut down on unnecessary energy use as well. Shop the entire Belkin sale here for more.
Belkin Valet Charger features:
The Valet Charger is more than just a powerful 6700 mAh portable battery. A built-in Magnetic Charging Module offers a battery boost for the Apple Watch when on the go, while a USB port connects via Lightning cable* to simultaneously charge your iPhone. With 2 Amp total power, this 2-in-1 portable battery delivers 1 Amp to optimally charge the Apple Watch, and 1 Amp to charge your iPhone. The Valet Charger is the perfect partner to keep your devices charged, anywhere. *Cable not included