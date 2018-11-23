Belkin’s Black Friday Sale takes up to 25% off popular Mac accessories, more

The Valet Charger is more than just a powerful 6700 mAh portable battery. A built-in Magnetic Charging Module offers a battery boost for the Apple Watch when on the go, while a USB port connects via Lightning cable* to simultaneously charge your iPhone. With 2 Amp total power, this 2-in-1 portable battery delivers 1 Amp to optimally charge the Apple Watch, and 1 Amp to charge your iPhone. The Valet Charger is the perfect partner to keep your devices charged, anywhere. *Cable not included