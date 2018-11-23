Blue Microphones Black Friday Deals: Yeti Podcast bundle $85 off + more from $30

We have now spotted some notable deals on Blue mics, along with even more options still live from just $30 (see after the jump). While Amazon is now offering the popular Yeti USB Microphones in multiple color options at $89 shipped, Focus Camera has a particularly notable bundle offer running. You can grab the Blue Microphones Yeti Mic in Teal with boom arm, pop filter and shock mount for $95 shipped. Regularly $130 without the add-ons, that’s an additional $90 worth of Knox hardware (the boom arm is $50 alone) for a savings of up to $85. Blue Yetis carry a 4+ star rating from over 6,500 Amazon customers. But the Black Friday deals don’t stop there. Head below for more.
More Black Friday USB Mic Deals:
- Blue Yeti USB Microphone $89 (Reg. $130) | Amazon
- In silver, copper, lunar, whiteout, more
- Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Mic $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Blue Yeti Midnight Blue $93 ($170 value) | eBay
- Plus Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for PC
- Blue Blackout Yeti USB Mic $100 (Reg. $150) | Best Buy
- Plus Fallout 76 for PC
- Turtle Beach Stream USB Mic $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
Blue Yeti USB Microphone:
- Tri-capsule array – 3 condenser capsules can record almost any situation.
- Multiple pattern selection – cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional & stereo.
- Gain control, mute button, zero-latency headphone output.
- Perfect for vocals, musical instruments, podcasting, voiceovers, interviews, field recordings, conference calls.
- Compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8 (including 8.1), Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP (Home and Professional), and Mac OS X (10.4.11 or higher), and requires a minimum of 64 MB of RAM(remove existing and upload).