Blue Microphones Black Friday Deals: Yeti Podcast bundle $85 off + more from $30

- Nov. 23rd 2018 9:02 am ET

Black Friday
We have now spotted some notable deals on Blue mics, along with even more options still live from just $30 (see after the jump). While Amazon is now offering the popular Yeti USB Microphones in multiple color options at $89 shipped, Focus Camera has a particularly notable bundle offer running. You can grab the Blue Microphones Yeti Mic in Teal with boom arm, pop filter and shock mount for $95 shipped. Regularly $130 without the add-ons, that’s an additional $90 worth of Knox hardware (the boom arm is $50 alone) for a savings of up to $85. Blue Yetis carry a 4+ star rating from over 6,500 Amazon customers. But the Black Friday deals don’t stop there. Head below for more.

More Black Friday USB Mic Deals:

Blue Yeti USB Microphone:

  • Tri-capsule array – 3 condenser capsules can record almost any situation.
  • Multiple pattern selection – cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional & stereo.
  • Gain control, mute button, zero-latency headphone output.
  • Perfect for vocals, musical instruments, podcasting, voiceovers, interviews, field recordings, conference calls.
  • Compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8 (including 8.1), Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP (Home and Professional), and Mac OS X (10.4.11 or higher), and requires a minimum of 64 MB of RAM(remove existing and upload).

Blue Microphones

