Cree’s dimmable smart LED light bulbs are on sale for Black Friday: $12 (25% off)

Amazon offers the Cree Dimmable 60W A19 Smart LED Light Bulb for $11.97 shipped. Also at Home Depot. Thats good for 25% off and right at the previous Amazon all-time low. This is one of the most affordable smart LED light bulb prices that we’ve tracked and Cree is a noted power-house in this category. Compatible with Alexa and rated for up to 22 years of use at a time, this is a great buy at $12. Rated 4/5 stars.

Cree Smart LED Light Bulbs feature: