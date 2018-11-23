The ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 Robotic Vacuum hits low of $180 at Amazon ($80 off), more from $199

ECOVACS ROBOTICS via Amazon is offering its DEEBOT 601 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $179.98 shipped. Just clip the on-page coupon to lock in the savings. That’s $80 off the typical rate and a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This robot vac sports cleaning modes for pet hair, thin carpets, and hard floors, making it a well-rounded option for most homes. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Scroll down to find more discounted vacuums.

Update 11/23 @ 10:45 AM: Amazon is offering the SHARK ION Robot Vacuum R85 for $199.99 shipped as a part of its Black Friday Deals Week. That’s 50% off and the first price drop we’ve seen. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

We also spotted that Wellbots is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT M88 Robotic Vacuum with Wet/Dry Mop for $229 and the OZMO 930 at $399. The M88 is at Home Depot and Best Buy for $1 more, while the OZMO is an additional $1 at Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and Home Depot. That’s around $100 off the prices these have been getting at most retailers and is matching or right around the best we’ve seen. The M88 is rated 4.2/5 stars and the OZMO 930 sits at 4.3/5.

Take some time to look over our Dyson roundup from early this morning to save $200+. It’s got vacuums, air purifiers, and even a hair dryer.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 Robot Vacuum Cleaner features:

  • Deebot 601 employs a more thorough, systematic back-and-forth intelligent cleaning path when cleaning hard-surface floors.
  • Includes our unique 3-stage cleaning system, anti-drop & anti-collision sensors, ~120 minute battery life, auto-return & charging and more

