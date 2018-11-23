Save $200+ on Dyson vacuums & fans for Black Friday: V8 Cordless, Pure Hot+Cool, more

The official Dyson eBay store is offering the manufacturer refurbished Dyson V8 Total Clean Cordless HEPA Vacuum for $249.99 shipped. Originally $600, similar models are going for around $340+ in Black Friday sales at Amazon and elsewhere. Along with a 6-month warranty from Dyson, this model features HEPA filtration, up to 40 minutes of run time and cordless operation. The Dyson V8 cordless stick vacs carry a 4+ star rating from thousands. Head below for more details and even more Black Friday Dyson deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Black Friday Dyson Deals:

We also have Neato’s Botvac D3 Robotic Vacuum at $50 off and its D6 Laser Guided Vacuum for $382.50 ($720 value).

Dyson V8 Total Clean Vacuum: