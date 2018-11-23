Save $200+ on Dyson vacuums & fans for Black Friday: V8 Cordless, Pure Hot+Cool, more

The official Dyson eBay store is offering the manufacturer refurbished Dyson V8 Total Clean Cordless HEPA Vacuum for $249.99 shipped. Originally $600, similar models are going for around $340+ in Black Friday sales at Amazon and elsewhere. Along with a 6-month warranty from Dyson, this model features HEPA filtration, up to 40 minutes of run time and cordless operation. The Dyson V8 cordless stick vacs carry a 4+ star rating from thousands. Head below for more details and even more Black Friday Dyson deals.
More Black Friday Dyson Deals:
- V7 Animal Cordless HEPA Vacuum $165 (Orig. $500)
- V7 HEPA Cordless Vacuum $190 (Reg. $250+)
- DC50 Ball Compact Upright Vac $180 (Reg. $300+)
- Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vac $190 (Reg. $290+)
- Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier $300 (Reg. $450)
- Supersonic Hair Dryer $219 (Orig. $400)
We also have Neato’s Botvac D3 Robotic Vacuum at $50 off and its D6 Laser Guided Vacuum for $382.50 ($720 value).
Dyson V8 Total Clean Vacuum:
The Dyson V8 Total Clean has 150% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-free vacuum. Two cleaner heads. Extra tools and whole machine HEPA filtration. Cord-free. Hassle-free. The most powerful suction. Up to 40 minutes of powerful suction. Max power mode provides 7 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Whole machine HEPA filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe. Powered by the Dyson digital motor V8, it creates the most powerful cordless vacuum.