Eddie Bauer’s Black Friday Sale takes 50% off sitewide with styles from $15 + free shipping

Eddie Bauer’s Black Friday Sale is offering 50% off sitewide with promo code FRIDAY50 at checkout. Find great deals on jackets, pullovers, pants, accessories and more. Even better, all orders receive free delivery.

Pack up for the holiday travel with the Stowaway Packable Daypack. It’s on sale for $15, which is down from its original rate of $30. This bag is available in several color options and can easily store your 15-inch Macbook. Plus, its cushioned shoulder straps will provide comfort while toting.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

In case you missed it, L.L.Bean’s Black Friday Sale takes 20% off outerwear with a $10 gift card on every $50+ purchase.