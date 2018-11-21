L.L.Bean’s Black Friday Sale takes 20% off outerwear with a $10 GC on every $50+ purchase

L.L. Bean’s Black Friday Sale offers 20% off clothing and outerwear with code THANKS20 at checkout. Also, it’s taking up to 50% off all sale items. Even better, get a FREE $10 gift card with any purchase over $50 to use before December 24th. Receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more.

The men’s Mountain Bound Reversible Jacket is currently on sale for $79, which is $21 off the original rate. This lightweight jacket is packable and great for traveling. It also features a sherpa lining to help keep you warm and cozy in cool weather. For women, a very similar option is the Mountain Pile Fleece Vest. It’s also on sale for $71 and originally was priced at $89. Each of these options comes with a FREE $10 gift card; should you spend it, you’ll be enjoying even more savings.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out The North Face’s Black Friday Event with up to 25% off select styles.