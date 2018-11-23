FlexiSpot’s highly-rated Standing Desk and accessories are up to 30% off, with deals from $56

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals week, FlexiSpot (99% positive all-time feedback from 6,300+) via Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of its Sit Stand desk and accessories from $55.99 shipped. One notable standout from the batch is the FlexiSpot Electric Height-Adjustable Sit Stand Up Desk at $265.99. That’s good for a $114 discount from the going rate and the first price drop we’ve tracked. Ratings are solid across the board, with just about everything carrying a 4+ star rating. Check out all of the deals here.

More Spacious Desktop Space: its generous 47”width allows to support two screens up to 27”

Our single-handle design makes it super easy to safely adjust the height of the desk. You never need to use two hands or extra force like with some other brands.

Our space-saving workstation rises and folds vertically, within its own footprint. There’s no need to make the spatial accommodations that may be required with comparable products.