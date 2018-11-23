FlexiSpot’s highly-rated Standing Desk and accessories are up to 30% off, with deals from $56

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals week, FlexiSpot (99% positive all-time feedback from 6,300+) via Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of its Sit Stand desk and accessories from $55.99 shipped. One notable standout from the batch is the FlexiSpot Electric Height-Adjustable Sit Stand Up Desk at $265.99. That’s good for a $114 discount from the going rate and the first price drop we’ve tracked. Ratings are solid across the board, with just about everything carrying a 4+ star rating. Check out all of the deals here.
FlexiSpot Electric Height-Adjustable Desk features:
- More Spacious Desktop Space: its generous 47”width allows to support two screens up to 27”
- Our single-handle design makes it super easy to safely adjust the height of the desk. You never need to use two hands or extra force like with some other brands.
- Our space-saving workstation rises and folds vertically, within its own footprint. There’s no need to make the spatial accommodations that may be required with comparable products.
- Our full-sized keyboard tray features a deeper work surface to fit a larger keyboard, mouse, and mousepad as well as a unique quick-release design