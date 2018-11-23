This Black Friday coupon brings a 3-pack of Google Wi-Fi down to new low of $199 (Reg. $250+)

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the Google Wi-Fi (3-pack) for $199.20 shipped when code BF20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $50+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $11. With support for up to 4,500 square feet, this 3-pack should be able to cover most homes. If your space is larger, no worries, since you always add more later. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

With no doubt that Google knows the Web just as well (if not better) than anyone, it’s not a bad idea to pick up their mesh Wi-Fi system. Check out the deals on other Google gear like Home Hub, Max, and more to catch the best prices before they’re gone.

