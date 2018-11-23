iOttie’s popular smartphone car mounts get Black Friday discounts from $14

Today only, as part of Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is offering 30% or more off popular iOttie Easy One Touch Mounts. The deals start at $14 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the Easy One Touch 4 Smartphone Mount at $17.40, which is down from its regular $25 price tag and the best that we’ve seen at Amazon. This mount can easily hold most popular iPhone and Android devices, making it easy to keep your eyes on the road. Rated 4/5 stars. Hit up the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more deals.
iOttie Easy One Touch 4 features:
- DASHBOARD PAD & SUCTION CUP: Includes a semi-permanent dashboard disc that applies directly to the dashboard. Place the suction cup directly on top of the dashboard disc for a smooth hold. *** Please note the dashboard disc is one-time use, you can purchase more on
- DASHBOARD MOUNTING: Before installation we recommend that both surface area and the product itself have a temperature above 40F. In addition, please let the dashboard pad sit for 30 minutes, before installing. PLEASE NOTE: If you have a leather dashboard please mount on your windshield for a stronger hold
- ADJUSTABLE VIEWING: The newly re-designed Telescopic Arm extends from 4.9” – 8.3” and pivots on 225° arc for a variety of optimal positions